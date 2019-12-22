38 products
First & Second Purchase Discount
15% Off First Purchase* Get 15% off your first purchase at Surterra Wellness: NO minimum purchase limits! 20% Off Second Purchase* Get another 20% off your second purchase at Surterra: NO minimum purchase limits!
*Whole flower products not eligible for discount
All Products
Myakka Native Pure Oil Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
82%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Pure Oil Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
84.1%
THC
0.75%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Black Jack Pure Oil Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
76.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Art’s OG Pure Oil Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
78.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Pure Oil Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' In A Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Island Time (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Sunset Sailin’ (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Unknown Brand
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Unknown Brand
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Unknown Brand
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Unknown Brand
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Unknown Brand
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Unknown Brand
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Unknown Brand
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Unknown Brand
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Unknown Brand
640mg
THC
160mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Unknown Brand
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil 15 mL
from Unknown Brand
22mg
THC
278mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil 30 mL
from Unknown Brand
44mg
THC
556mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil 15 mL
from Unknown Brand
50mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil 30 mL
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil 15 mL
from Unknown Brand
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil 30 mL
from Unknown Brand
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil 15 mL
from Unknown Brand
240mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil 30 mL
from Unknown Brand
480mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil 15 mL
from Unknown Brand
270mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil 30 mL
from Unknown Brand
540mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Calm Topical Lotion
from Unknown Brand
27mg
THC
336mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Soothe Topical Lotion
from Unknown Brand
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Calm Transdermal Patch
from Unknown Brand
1.5mg
THC
18.5mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Unknown Brand
3.3mg
THC
16.7mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Zen Transdermal Patch
from Unknown Brand
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Relief Transdermal Patch
from Unknown Brand
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only