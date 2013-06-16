Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
At SWC Prescott, our goal is customer satisfaction. We are conveniently located near downtown Prescott. Our state of the art facility is roomy and comfortable. We offer high quality strains at prices that will have you coming back for more!
Check out our patient rewards program and other discounts.