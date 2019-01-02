50 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
Veterans Discount on Medical Marijuana
Valid 2/1/2019
At Sweet Dirt, we are dedicated to supporting our veterans. Everyday, we offer our service men and women a special discount of 20% off our flower, salves, and edibles.
Please bring DD-214, Department of Veterans Affair card, or Military ID with expiration date. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers.
Veterans Discount on Medical Marijuana
Valid 2/1/2019
At Sweet Dirt, we are dedicated to supporting our veterans. Everyday, we offer our service men and women a special discount of 20% off our flower, salves, and edibles.
Please bring DD-214, Department of Veterans Affair card, or Military ID with expiration date. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers.
All Products
Wicked Bubble Gum
from Maine Grown
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Safe Alternatives
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Scout
from Maine Grown
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghetto Bird
from Maine Craft Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Blueberry Haze
from Hazy Hill
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Sap
from Hazy Hill
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Hazy Hill
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mr Barkington 250mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Emulsion
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$261 oz
In-store only
Mr Barkington 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Emulsion
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Sweet Dirt 1:2 THC/CBD Sublingual Tincture
from Sweet Dirt
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$551 oz
In-store only
Blue Sky Terp Sauce (1g)
from Blue Sky Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Blue Sky Shatter (1g)
from Blue Sky Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Blue Sky Diamonds (1g)
from Blue Sky Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Blue Sky Sugar Wax (1g)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
SeaWeed Co. Chocolate Chip Live Caviar
from SeaWeed Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
SeaWeed Co. Live Resin Carts
from SeaWeed Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Maine Coast Hemp 1800mg CBD Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
Sweet Island Skunk Live Badder
from Sweet Dirt
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sweet Dirt 1:1 THC/CBD Sublingual Tincture
from Sweet Dirt
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$551 oz
In-store only
Sweet Dirt 1:2 THC / CBD Sublingual Tincture
from Sweet Dirt
33%
THC
66%
CBD
$651 oz
In-store only
Sweet Dirt 34:1 THC / CBD Sublingual Tincture
from Sweet Dirt
90%
THC
10%
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Maine Coast Hemp 1000mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
Maine Coast Hemp 500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Tincture
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$361 oz
In-store only
Sweet Dirt THC Gummies - 10mg (qty 10)
from Sweet Dirt
___
THC
___
CBD
$40pack of 10
In-store only
Maine Coast Hemp 5mg CBD Gummies (qty 20)
from Maine Coast Hemp
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$36pack of 20
In-store only
High Peak Truffles - Cocoa Cookie
from High Peak
30mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Wind Hill Growers Sugar Candies
from Wind Hill Growers
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Sour Mixed Berry Gummies (100mg THC)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$14each
In-store only
High Peak Truffles - Birthday Cake
from High Peak
30mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
lollypop
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
High Peak Almond Salted Caramel Crunch Chocolate Bar
from High Peak
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
High Peak Maple Sea Salt Chocolate Bar
from High Peak
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
High Peak Milk Chocolate Bar
from High Peak
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
High Peak Gummy Candies
from High Peak
15mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
High Peak THC Sugar Highs
from High Peak
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
High Peak Dark Chocolate Bar
from High Peak
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
High Peak Mint Chocolate Bar
from High Peak
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Full-Spectrum THC Vape Cartridge (1g)
from Sweet Dirt
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Sweet Dirt Full Spectrum THC Cartridge (.7g)
from Sweet Dirt
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Sweet Dirt Full Spectrum THC Cartridge (1g)
from Sweet Dirt
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
12