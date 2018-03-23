We are local, state licensed caregivers growing small batch, artisan medical marijuana. Our flower is MOFGA (Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association)-certified clean cannabis. Visit our storefront at 495 Harold L Dow Highway in Eliot, Maine (Route 236 West, 5.4 miles from 95 on the left). Open Mondays-Saturdays 10am-6pm and Sundays Noon-4pm. Cash and Debit Cards only. 207-439-1600. Crafted by a local husband and wife team who are dedicated to their patients and have years of experience in plant-medicine, Sweet Dirt cannabis is some of the cleanest and most therapeutic that you will find anywhere. Our cannabis is grown in hand-made soil with clean water and is of the highest quality (no waxy fillers or bottled flavor additives). With an emphasis on trichome preservation and essential oils, cured on the stalk and always hand trimmed, the quality of our product is never compromised. We are confident you will find a different experience and more relief when smoking our flower and the high oil content of our full spectrum CO2 extractions are sure to please any concentrate enthusiast. In addition to a wide variety of premium flower strains, we offer concentrates, topicals, tinctures, edibles and extracts. All our products are lab-tested. We are always available for consults and happy to answer any questions.