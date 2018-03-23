vintag54
Visited a couple of times and facility was Clean and displays a good variety of products. The 10 gram gummies are excellent and taste good. Can’t wait for the new store front to open.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Visited a couple of times and facility was Clean and displays a good variety of products. The 10 gram gummies are excellent and taste good. Can’t wait for the new store front to open.
Come on up and meet Dillon @sweetdirt, solid knowledge across the board, works 1 on 1 and no rush. Picked up 1/8th 09 Animal Cookies and a FULL Spectrum .7 cart. Cart is beautiful. Cookies tonight watching B's. Coming up from Mass was such an easy ride. Will be back for HARVEST!!! Animal Cookie review coming up after on! Thx Sweet Dirt.
Thanks much for the review!
On leafly it says if the hours (10am-6pm) don’t work for you call and ask . I called on my lunch break and told the guy I would like to stop by after work but I wasn’t sure if I would make it. He asked me what time I would be passing through Elliot and I told him 6:30/7 (I am coming from MA on a Friday). He said that would be too late and told me if I was there by 6:10 he could wait but anything later than that he wouldn’t be able to do. I was a little bummed but then I found out we were getting out of work an hour early so my hopes were refueled. So I plug in the address in and off I go, it shows that I will make it by 6:08! I am about 45 min away so I decided to give Sweet Dirt a call back to let them know I will be there by 6:08 and the guy tells me he can’t wait for me.... At this point my heart just sank and my stomach turned. I felt so deceived. I’m not that familiar with buying cannabis in ME but my first experience was very misleading and unprofessional.
Thank you for your feedback and we are sorry to hear your experience was anything less than stellar. We take great pride in our product, but also in our service and the knowledge of our team. Our reviews reflect this. While we do our best to accommodate our patients who might not be able to visit us during our normal store hours, we cannot always do so. Unfortunately, it sounds like wires were crossed a bit and, given it was a holiday weekend, our staff had other commitments and could not accommodate your last-minute request to arrive after-hours. Again, apologies for any inconvenience and thank you for your feedback as we are always striving to do better.
great medical shop with people that actually seem to care. Good products and good prices
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. We hope to see you again soon.
I have my NH medical card, which is accepted in ME, so decided to give Sweet Dirt a try after reading some reviews here and elsewhere. This is a newer, privately owned business so the store itself is rudimentary. Feels like an old time apothecary. Salesperson was excellent...knowledgeable and with a consultative approach. I tried two different strains of flower, both of which gave me the best pain relief I've experienced from cannabis. I also got a cartidge of delicious blueberry pie. I gave them four stars for quality only because the bud was a little premature. The quality and flavor, however, were outstanding. It will only get better. Prices were very good.
Appreciate you taking the time for the detailed review. We are glad you gave us a try and we agree, it will only get better from here! Come back and see us again soon. In the meantime, be well.
Staff is knowledgeable and friendly. I love the laid back atmosphere. The flower is high quality!
I've never had a bad experience at Sweet Dirt! There staff is knowledgeable and the product is top notch! You honestly cannot go wrong with organically grown cannabis. I would "highly" recommend them to anyone!
Thank you! We appreciate the feedback and are happy to know you value our organic growing practices and premium products!
My second visit. Even better than the first! Once again, exceeded my expectations! Thank you, sweet dirt! 😎✌️🤙🏼🐾🐾
So glad to hear it, Coastalweeds68! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
The service was outstanding! Sam is very knowledgeable and works to ensure you are comfortable and that you understand the product.
Thank you very much for your review and feedback! We hope you will be back in the store again soon.
Everyone’s very friendly and it’s one of the only true organic spots in southern Maine.
Thanks Phishman! We are very proud of our MOFGA 'clean cannabis' certification and so happy to have customers that value our efforts to deliver small organically grown batches of carefully curated cannabis. Hope to see you in the store again soon!