akc420 on October 12, 2019

On leafly it says if the hours (10am-6pm) don’t work for you call and ask . I called on my lunch break and told the guy I would like to stop by after work but I wasn’t sure if I would make it. He asked me what time I would be passing through Elliot and I told him 6:30/7 (I am coming from MA on a Friday). He said that would be too late and told me if I was there by 6:10 he could wait but anything later than that he wouldn’t be able to do. I was a little bummed but then I found out we were getting out of work an hour early so my hopes were refueled. So I plug in the address in and off I go, it shows that I will make it by 6:08! I am about 45 min away so I decided to give Sweet Dirt a call back to let them know I will be there by 6:08 and the guy tells me he can’t wait for me.... At this point my heart just sank and my stomach turned. I felt so deceived. I’m not that familiar with buying cannabis in ME but my first experience was very misleading and unprofessional.