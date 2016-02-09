Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Sweet Jane is Gig Harbor's premier destination for Recreational and Medical marijuana. We believe in providing quality products and great customer service. If we don't like the taste, high or smell, we won't sell it. It's that simple. We believe in quality over quantity. We only carry the best, because you deserve the best. Servicing Gig Harbor, Fox Island, Tacoma, Olalla, Port Orchard, Bremerton, and Allyn.