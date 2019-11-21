Follow
Sweet Leaf Cannabis - Recreational
360-537-WEED (9333)
564 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 201
Show All 90
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$315
Deals
Fresh Friday Sales.
We participate every month with the city of Aberdeen for their First Friday downtown sales. We might be on the highway but we're there in spirit. Come in on the FIRST and THIRD FRIDAY of every month for deep discounts on your favorite items.
FIRST and THIRD FRIDAYS
Fresh Friday Sales.
We participate every month with the city of Aberdeen for their First Friday downtown sales. We might be on the highway but we're there in spirit. Come in on the FIRST and THIRD FRIDAY of every month for deep discounts on your favorite items.
FIRST and THIRD FRIDAYS
All Products
Clementine by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Kush by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
County Line Kush by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
County Line Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Cheese Quake by M AND R DISTRIBUTING
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
21.76%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Harlequin by M AND R DISTRIBUTING
from M AND R DISTRIBUTING
0.99%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$354 g
In-store only
Ewok by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven Farms
22.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$354 g
In-store only
King Freeze by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven Farms
20.96%
THC
0.09%
CBD
King Freeze
Strain
$354 g
In-store only
Cherry Gorilla by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven Farms
20.58%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cherry Gorilla
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruity pebbles OG by Rogue Raven
from Rogue Raven Farms
19.63%
THC
0.09%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$354 g
In-store only
Gsc by HIGH STATE FARMS
from High State Farms
25.08%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Sour Tsunami #3 by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
0.6%
THC
13%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sweet Aloe by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
0.7%
THC
15%
CBD
Sweet Aloe
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jillybean by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
21.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Kushwrecked by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
26.18%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Kushwrecked
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Snoops Dream by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
21.36%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Snoops Dream
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
20.32%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nosh Og by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
19.2%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Nosh Og
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Cheese by Budco Farms
from Budco Farms
19.78%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Sparrow by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
21.84%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Black Sparrow
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.53%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Panda Face by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
23.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Panda Face
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Haterade by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Haterade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Gods Gift by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
27.35%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Gods Gift
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tropicana Cookies by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
23.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple (Gdp) by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
22.49%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Og Chem by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
24.92%
THC
0.19%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittles by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
19.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Orange Zkittles
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
21.13%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Cenex by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
26.65%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Cenex
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Face Off Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.31%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Koosh by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
20.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Koosh
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Lemon Sugar Kush by Grow Op Farms
from Grow Op Farms
20.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sugar Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
7.49%
THC
9.99%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Art- Critical Mass 3.5g
from Artizen Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Art- Critical Mass 1g
from Artizen Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
ART- Grape Ape 3.5g
from Artizen
22.2%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cookies
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
ART- Allen wrench 3.5g
from Artizen
18.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Artizen Cannabis Company
from Artizen Cannabis Company
19.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 15