Sweet Leaf Cannabis Springfield is both Medical and Recreational. We deliver!
We offer Senior Discounts 55 years and over 15% OFF every day.
Early Bird Special
M-F 7am - 8:30am
15% OFF
MONDAY:
20% OFF for all Medical Patients
TUESDAY
15% OFF Budget Shelf cannabis strains
WEDNESDAY
$25 top shelf 1/8th ($30 Rec)
THURSDAY
15% OFF Budget Shelf cannabis strains
HAPPY HOUR FRIDAYS
15% off your entire purchase every Friday from 4pm - 9pm!
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
15% OFF all Vape Cartridges, Dabbables, Shatters, Oils, Pearls by Karma, Dip Sticks by Karma, RSO, Tincture, Empower body care products, and All Edibles including capsules and FECO.
to order online go to; http://www.mmjmenu.com/sweetleafcannabis at the top enter your ID/patient/caregiver number then click "GO".