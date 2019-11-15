Follow
Sweet Relief Shop, The Maine Marijuana Shop on Route 1
(207) 930-5430
22 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
$7 Pre Rolls!
Valid 4/21/2019 – 1/1/2020
Our Strain Specific Pre-Rolls are subject to availability. Just $7 each, they tend to sell out as fast as I can roll them! Please come in for nice fat hand-rolled joints! There is .75 Grams inside each one!
Our Pre-Rolls are subject to availability. Just $7 each, they tend to sell out daily. Please come in for nice fat hand-rolled joints! There is .75 Grams inside each one!
$7 Pre Rolls!
Valid 4/21/2019 – 1/1/2020
Our Strain Specific Pre-Rolls are subject to availability. Just $7 each, they tend to sell out as fast as I can roll them! Please come in for nice fat hand-rolled joints! There is .75 Grams inside each one!
Our Pre-Rolls are subject to availability. Just $7 each, they tend to sell out daily. Please come in for nice fat hand-rolled joints! There is .75 Grams inside each one!
All Products
AK-47
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47 BIG BUD
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
OG Kush
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush Big Bud
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Sweet Tooth
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Tooth
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Cheese
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Cheese
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Band
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Trip
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Bud
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Bud
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Lemon Haze
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Thai
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Small Bud Specials, different strains available
from Sweet Relief
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
THC Rich Vapes Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Bars, 100 mg, and 300 mg.
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Made from Keefe
Strain
$1210 0
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Salad
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Chocolate Brownie Muffins
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Salad
Strain
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Chip Cookies infused with Coconut Oil
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Salad
Strain
$6each
+1 more size
In-store only
Infused Coconut Oil
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Salad
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Nice Fat Joints!
from Sweet Relief
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain Specific
Strain
$7each
In-store only
We Have CBD only Vapes
from CBD Vapes
___
THC
100%
CBD
Weed Lube ( Compare to FORIA from Cosmopolitan article)
from Sweet Relief
___
THC
___
CBD
CBD daytime Energy Drinks
from Kona Gold
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only