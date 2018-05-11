Follow
Weed Wednesday!
Valid 11/5/2018 – 5/21/2020
10% off ALL flower & PRE-ROLLS every WEDNESDAY!
10% stackable with military, senior, and marijuana worker's permits discounts. No discounts stack more than 30%. OLCC Restrictions apply.
All Products
Star Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Abusive Chernobyl
from Oregon KGB
22.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Abusive Chernobyl
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Franks Bitch
from Oregon KGB
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Franks Bitch
Strain
$10.8REC 1G
$10.8REC 1G
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
Hash Master
from Mulino Agricultural
18.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Hash Master
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
***LEAFLY MENU PRICING IS RECREATIONAL-ALL TAX IS INCLUDED***
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banner #3
from Old Apple Farm
25.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$10.8REC
$10.8REC
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
Chemdog
from Eugenius
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$10.8REC
$10.8REC
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
Freedom
from 7 Points Oregon
9.69%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Freedom
Strain
$12REC 1gram
$12REC 1gram
$36REC 1/8
$72REC 1/4
$138REC 1/2
$264REC OZ
Grape Stomper
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Ice Cream Man
from High Latitude Farms
30.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$14.4REC 1G
$14.4REC 1G
$43.2REC 1/8 OZ
$86.4REC 1/4 OZ
$168REC 1/2 OZ
$312REC OZ
Lime OG #4
from 7 Points Oregon
0%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lime OG #4
Strain
$12REC
$12REC
$36REC 1/8
$72REC 1/4
$138REC 1/2
$264REC OZ
MAC
from Trichome Farms
22.78%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$10.8REC
$10.8REC
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
Oregon Cookie
from Applegate River Farms
20.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$9.6REC
$9.6REC
$28.8REC 1/8
$57.6REC 1/4
$115.2REC 1/2
$230.4REC OZ
Pal-Patine
from Shango
25.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$12REC 1G
$12REC 1G
$36REC 1/8 OZ
$72REC 1/4 OZ
$138REC 1/2 OZ
$264REC OZ
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$10.8REC 1G
$10.8REC 1G
$32.4REC 1/8 oz.
$64.8REC 1/4 oz.
$129.6REC 1/2 oz.
$247.2REC 1 oz.
Starkiller OG
from Shango
25.55%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$10.8REC 1G
$10.8REC 1G
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
STICKY FARMS - Duct Tape - A-BUDS
from Sticky Farms
18.65%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$8.4REC 1G
$8.4REC 1G
$25.2REC 1/8 OZ
$50.4REC 1/4 OZ
$100.8REC 1/2 OZ
$189.6REC OZ
STICKY FARMS - Granddaddy Purple A-Buds
from Sticky Farms
22.8%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$8MED 1G
$8MED 1G
$9.6REC 1G
$24MED 1/8 oz.
$28.8REC 1/8 oz.
$48MED 1/4 oz.
$57.6REC 1/4 oz.
$96MED 1/2 oz.
$115.2REC 1/2 oz.
$192MED 1 oz.
$230.4REC 1 oz.
STICKY FARMS - Sticky Bitch - B-Buds
from Sticky Farms
19.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$6REC
$6REC
$18REC 1/8 oz.
$36REC 1/4 oz.
$72REC 1/2 oz.
$144REC 1 oz.
The Force
from Cosmic Treehouse
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$8.4REC
$8.4REC
$25.2REC 1/8
$50.4REC 1/4
$100.8REC 1/2
$189.6REC OZ
UK Cheese - TRIM
from Greenworks Farms
10.75%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$2.4REC 1G
$2.4REC 1G
$7.2REC 1/8 OZ
$14.4REC 1/4 OZ
$28.8REC 1/2 OZ
$45.6REC OZ
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$10.8REC
$10.8REC
$32.4REC 1/8
$64.8REC 1/4
$129.6REC 1/2
$247.2REC OZ
Wookie Girl 91
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
23.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wookie Girl 91
Strain
$9.6REC 1G
$9.6REC 1G
$28.8REC 1/8 OZ
$57.6REC 1/4 OZ
$115.2REC 1/2 OZ
$230.4REC OZ
Decible Louds - Guicy G - Sugar Sauce
from Decible Louds
75.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Decible Louds - Wedding Cake - Terp Diamond
from Decible Louds
65.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Decible Louds - Triple Chocolate Chip - Sugar Sauce
from Decible Louds
80.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Decible Louds - Cookies and Cream - Live Rosin
from Decible Louds
71.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$45.61 gram
$45.61 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Live Resin - Sour Patch Kids
from Mana Extracts
66.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kids
Strain
$24REC
$24REC
Mana Extracts - 1g Sugar Wax - Midnight Snack
from Mana Extracts
59.8%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Shatter - Midnight Snack
from Mana Extracts
59.7%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$19.2REC
$19.2REC
Mana Extracts - 1g Sugar Wax - Oregon Pioneer
from Mana Extracts
66.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Oregon Pioneer
Strain
$19.2REC
$19.2REC
Mana Extracts - 1g Shatter - Pinkalicious
from Mana Extracts
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinkalicious
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Shatter - Tangie Valley
from Mana Extracts
65.1%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Tangie Valley
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Diamonds - Fire OG
from Mana Extracts
75.9%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Sugar Wax - Pinkalicious
from Mana Extracts
66%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinkalicious
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Mana Extracts - 1g Sugar Wax - Strawberry Choo Choo
from Mana Extracts
69%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Choo Choo
Strain
$16.8REC
$16.8REC
Mana Extracts - 1g Batter- Strawberry Banana
from Mana Extracts
71.22%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$19.2REC
$19.2REC
Decible Louds - White Rhino - Terp Diamonds
from Decible Louds
70.91%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
