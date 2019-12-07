Offering pickup
Sweet Relief - St. Helens
328 products
Last updated:
Deals
*DAILY DEALS*
Valid 8/28/2019 – 12/5/2020
10% off daily deals! | Monday • Edibles | Tuesday • Topicals & Tinctures | Wednesday • Prerolls & Flower | Thursday • CBD & 1:1 Products | Friday • Team Sweet Relief! Wear your SR Gear! | Saturday • Accessories & Medicated Beverages | Sunday • Extracts & Cartridges |
Discounts available for seniors, veterans, and MWP card holders! Ask your budtender for more information!
All Products
Golden Glue
from Greenworks Farms
20.31%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Memory Loss B-Buds
from Unknown Brand
12.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$3.61 gram
$3.61 gram
$10.8⅛ ounce
$21.6¼ ounce
$43.2½ ounce
$86.41 ounce
Sticky Bitch A Bud
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Grape Stomper
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Hash Master
from Cannananda
18.93%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Duct Tape A-Bud
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Arukah
from Eugenius
1.22%
THC
24.1%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Star Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Chemdog
from Eugenius
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Cookies & Cream
from Eugenius
31.13%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Cactus
from Burnt River Farms
20.3%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Cactus
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Eugenius AVI
from Cosmic Treehouse
0.75%
THC
16.35%
CBD
Eugenius AVI
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Greenworks Farms
15.8%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$14.4⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$115.21 ounce
Grandaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Harlox
from Shango
11.08%
THC
4.48%
CBD
Harlox
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Irene Grateful Breath
from Cosmic Treehouse
18.5%
THC
0.83%
CBD
Irene Greatful Breath
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Lambs Bread
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.65%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Lemon Skunk
from Frontier Farms
15.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$14.4⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$115.21 ounce
Lime OG
from 7 Points Oregon
25.99%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lime OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
21.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Cause
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Lovin Cup B
from Unknown Brand
12.41%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lovin Cup B
Strain
$3.61 gram
$3.61 gram
$10.8⅛ ounce
$21.6¼ ounce
$43.2½ ounce
$86.41 ounce
MAC
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.78%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Sticky Bitch B Bud
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sticky Bitch
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.85%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Stash | Cinex Bubble Hash | 1G
from Unknown Brand
15.7%
THC
0.37%
CBD
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
Buddies | Purple Trainwreck Dripper | 1G
from Unknown Brand
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Buddies | Pineapple Express Dripper | 1G
from Unknown Brand
81.8%
THC
0.36%
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Select Elite | Jack's Dream Cartridge | 1G
from Select Oil
85.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack's Dream
Strain
$47.941 gram
$47.941 gram
Buddies | Chocolate Grape Diesel x Sirius Black Cartridge | 1G
from Buddies Brand
77.2%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Select Elite | Lemon Diesel Cartridge | 1G
from Select Oil
83.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$47.941 gram
$47.941 gram
Mana | OG Kush Shatter | 1G
from Mana Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Buddies | Tangie Live Resin | 1G
from Buddies Brand
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies | AK-47 Live Resin | 1G
from Buddies Brand
65.1%
THC
0.17%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies | Pineapple Upside Down Cake Live Resin | 1G
from Buddies Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies | PHK Live Resin | 1G
from Buddies Brand
58.9%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies | Blueberry Muffin Live Resin | 1G
from Buddies Brand
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled | Citrus Cooler Live Resin | 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
61.06%
THC
1%
CBD
Citrus Kush
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
