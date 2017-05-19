Sweet Relief St. Helens is dedicated to serving OMMP patients and adults 21+ by sharing our knowledge and experience in a comfortable environment that suits you. Here, you’ll come across an array of flower, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, infused cannabis products and accessories guaranteed to bring you the sweet relief you’ve been looking for. We pair our love for cannabis with the most current recreational and medicinal aspects in order to bring helpful information to the frontline of your cannabis experience.