Deals
10% OFF!!!
MONDAY - EDIBLES! TUESDAY - TINCTURES & TOPICALS! WEDNESDAY - JOINTS & FLOWER THURSDAY - CBD'S! FRIDAY - TEAM SWEET RELIEF DAY! SATURDAY - GLASS, ACCESSORIES & BEVERAGES! SUNDAY - EXTRACTS & CARTRIDGES
Available for OMMP & Recreational patients 21+
All Products
***LEAFLY MENU PRICING IS RECREATIONAL-ALL TAX IS INCLUDED***
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
*Freedom CBD*
from 7 Points Oregon
9.69%
THC
14.6%
CBD
Freedom CBD
Strain
$121 G
$121 G
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 OZ
*Lime OG #4*
from 7 Points Oregon
25.99%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 G
$121 G
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 OZ
*Sticky Farms - Sticky Bitch*
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
*Wedding Pie*
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$86.4¼ ounce
$168½ ounce
$3121 ounce
Abusive Chernobyl
from Unknown Brand
22.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Animal Punch
from Mana Extracts
21.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Arukah
from Eugenius
1.22%
THC
24.1%
CBD
$61 G
$61 G
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 OZ
CinX
from Greenworks Farms
20.09%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Durban Poison
from Mana Extracts
15.41%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Frank's Bitch
from Unknown Brand
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Girl Scout Haze
from Shango
26.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Grape Stomper
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Grease Monkey
from Shango
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Hash Master
from Cannananda
18.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Humble Pie
from Shango
23.86%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Mt. Hood Magic
from Mana Extracts
17.12%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mt. Hood Magic
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Oregon Cookie 10% OFF
from Applegate River Roots
20.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Oregon Cookie
Strain
$9.61 G
$9.61 G
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 OZ
Platinum GSC
from Western Oregon Botanicals
21.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$9.61 G
$9.61 G
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 OZ
Sirius Black
from Western Oregon Botanicals
9.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Star Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Sticky Farms - Duct Tape
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Sticky Farms - Sticky Bitch B-Buds
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
XJ-13
from Shango
19.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$8.41 G
$8.41 G
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 OZ
Hush - Blue Magoo Shatter
from HUSH
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$121 G
$121 G
Hush - Lemon Sour Diesel Shatter
from HUSH
76.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 G
$121 G
Hush - PHK Shatter
from HUSH
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$121 G
$121 G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
n/a
Strain
Artifact Extracts - Lemon Pledge Live Resin Sap
from Artifact Extracts
71.62%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$28.81 G
$28.81 G
Bobsled Extracts - AB 13 Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Citrus Cooler Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
61.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Double Motor Boat Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
70.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Jr. Mintz Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Mango Kush Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Mob Boss Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
54.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - N&L Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
69.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Strawberry Watermemlon Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
77.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
Bobsled Extracts - Sunset Sherbert Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
51.53%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$241 G
$241 G
