Astoria OR has a reputation for three things:
-Beer
-Fishing
-Quality Cannabis
Sweet Relief is Astoria’s very first licensed dispensary. So, make us your first stop when sight-seeing in our historic Pacific Northwest town. Let our highly trained staff educate you on an array of products to meet all your weed related needs. Astoria Sweet Relief may have been the first… But it certainly doesn't come in last when visiting the coast!