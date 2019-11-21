Follow
ATTN: VETERANS AND SENIORS!
Valid 1/7/2016 – 1/2/2020
VETS: You will receive 10% off your purchase everyday. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! SENIORS (55+): You will receive 10% off your purchase everyday for being of golden age! SENIORS (55+) VETERANS: You will receive 20% off your purchase everyday!
These discounts can be stacked with daily deals.
All Products
Abusive Chernobyl
from Unknown Brand
22.94%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Arukah
from Unknown Brand
1.22%
THC
24.1%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Banner #3
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
20.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Chemdog
from Eugenius
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Cinx
from Greenworks Farms
20.09%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Cookies N Cream
from Eugenius
31.13%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Duct Tape
from Unknown Brand
18.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Eugenius Avi CBD
from Eugenius
0.75%
THC
16.32%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Franks Bitch
from Unknown Brand
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Full Metal Jacket
from Shango
24.71%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Unknown Brand
15.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$14.4⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$115.21 ounce
Grape Stomper
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
25.42%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Hash Master
from Cosmic Treehouse
18.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
18.84%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$4.81 gram
$4.81 gram
$14.4⅛ ounce
$28.8¼ ounce
$57.6½ ounce
$115.21 ounce
Lime OG #4
from 7 Points Oregon
25.99%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Lost Cause
from Unknown Brand
21.38%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Lovin' Cup B-Bud
from Unknown Brand
13.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$3.61 gram
$3.61 gram
$10.8⅛ ounce
$21.6¼ ounce
$43.2½ ounce
$86.41 ounce
Mango OG
from Shango
28.96%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
24.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Oregon Cookie
from Unknown Brand
20.87%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Star Dawg
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
24.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Sticky Bitch A-Buds
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
XJ-13
from Shango
19.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Bobsled - AB 13
from Bobsled Extracts
71.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Dream Queen Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
74.58%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - JR. Mintz Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
65.03%
THC
0.28%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Lemon Kookies Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
72.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Mango Kush Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Mob Boss 1g Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
54.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - N&L Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
69.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Purple Punch Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
60.8%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Sunset Sherbert 1g Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
51.53%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Vanilla Frosting Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
65.36%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled - Watermelon Zkittles Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
64.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Bobsled- Thez Live Resin
from Bobsled Extracts
63.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
Buddies - Blue Dream Shiskaberry x Pineapple Kush 1g Distilled Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
79.1%
THC
0.81%
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
Buddies - Bubba Kush Distillate Cartridge
from Buddies Brand
72.2%
THC
2.75%
CBD
$361 gram
$361 gram
