Welcome! Sweet Relief is a premier marijuana facility located in Tillamook Oregon. We are a family owned and operated business. The first store we opened is located in Astoria Oregon & from there we have expanded to having stores in Tillamook, St. Helens, Scappoose and soon to be more! All of our Sweet Relief locations provide all of your needs for recreational use and medical use. Sweet Relief provides a positive and uplifting atmosphere with very professional/highly educated staff! We also carry a large variety of glass and accessories. Come into any of our locations and get that Sweet Relief! .Wheelchair Accessible .Cash Only .ATM Available #teamsweetrelief!