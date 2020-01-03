Disgusting. This place is as filthy as it is poorly managed. Way to many people in here at once and they definitely don’t sanitize the pin pad after EVERYONE they’re much to busy to be bothered. This place needs to be reported to both Oh&S and the AGLC, hope all their staff knows they can claim WCB for catching co-19 at work? It’s sad when corporations use and abuse the people that actually sell the products and make the sales, wouldn’t surprise me if this company applied for relief while making record sales all the while not passing a dime of that to the frontline workers. There’s unlicensed cannabis companies that are operated with higher ethics then this company.