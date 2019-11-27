At Sweetleaf Health, we have only one goal in mind; help the patients. Our focus revolves around getting top quality medicine in the hands of those that need it most. We offer great prices on our top-quality products along with daily deals to help people on limited budgets. Whether you are after a gram or three ounces, we are the location for you. We serve all of Oklahoma with a focus on the northern sector. We are located in Dewey and Bartlesville, but we regularly supply customers from the Copan, Owasso, Pawhuska, Ponca City, Nowata, Claremore, and Tulsa areas. If you are within driving distance, come see us! You will not be disappointed! We offer a wide variety of medicinal products. We carry clone cuttings that are fully rooted and available in several different strains. Our multiple phenos of flower are cured to perfection and sold in several weights from gram to ounce. We will be carrying grow equipment to take your new baby clones all the way through to harvest. As soon as other products are available in Oklahoma, we will have them! Our full menu is updated daily with all of our available products and daily deals. Check us out daily!