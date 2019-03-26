Welcome to the Sweetspot! We are a full service, patient oriented dispensary, located in the heart of Olney, MD. From the moment you walk through our doors, you should expect an experience unlike any other dispensary you have frequented before. While waiting to get checked in, help yourself to a coffee, tea or water. Chat with our knowledgeable, friendly Patient Counselors and prepare for the Sweetspot experience. Each patient should expect a tailored experience every time they stop by. Want to see, smell and experience your product before you purchase it? We can make that happen! All flower is out on display and our Patient Counselors will help you experience what you are purchasing before making your final decision! You can also experience our packaging process while you browse our selection. Don't know what you are looking for from your medicine? Our Patient Counselors went through two weeks of intense training to help you understand exactly what you are purchasing. Don't see something that you want? Let us know! We are always looking to expand our inventory to ensure that all our patients find exactly what they need. In a rush? Put in your order ahead of time, using Leafly pick-up! Our storefront is located behind the Mattress Warehouse on Georgia Avenue. We have ample parking right out in front of our building! We are a one of a kind dispensary, come out and see for yourself! DISCOUNTS Wisdom Discount (over 55 years old)- 10% off First Time Discount- 15% off Veteran Discount- 22% off Industry Discount- 15% off