About
Live Life Well!
Our North Phoenix store, Curaleaf Bell, is a favorite among patients in the area. Curaleaf Bell offers Arizona MMJ patients a warm experience and affordable, high quality medication. Our budtenders are highly knowledgeable and love teaching patients about their options for medicating based on the patient’s individual needs.
FIRST-TIME PATIENT GIFT: New to Curaleaf? All first-time patients get Buy One, Get One FREE* on any item in the store (flower, edibles, concentrates)! *Limit one BOGO of equal or lesser value per patient at one Curaleaf location of your choice. Limit 1/4 oz flower or 2g concentrate. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers.
MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers.
Curaleaf Bell is open Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.