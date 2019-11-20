Deals
20 % Off TWO TOP SHELF STRAINS ********************************************** Cookie Burn (H) & Lemon Tree (S/H) ********************************************** FREE SELECT Gummy Pack with 500mg SELECT Cartridge Purchase ********************************************** BOGO PURE Caramels ********************************************** $70 1/2 OZ & $130 OZ Mid-Tier Flower ************************* Some exclusions or restrictions may apply. See dispensary for details. Sales are subject to change without notice. Sales and promotions cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions, unless specifically noted. Sales and promotions – including flash sales – are not applicable to prior purchases. All sales and promotions are while supplies last. No rainchecks will be issued. Selection may vary by location. All sales, promotions, offers and discounts are subject to equal or lesser value, if applicable. Legal allotment limits apply
20 % Off TWO TOP SHELF STRAINS ********************************************** Cookie Burn (H) & Lemon Tree (S/H) ********************************************** FREE SELECT Gummy Pack with 500mg SELECT Cartridge Purchase ********************************************** BOGO PURE Caramels ********************************************** $70 1/2 OZ & $130 OZ Mid-Tier Flower ************************* Some exclusions or restrictions may apply. See dispensary for details. Sales are subject to change without notice. Sales and promotions cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions, unless specifically noted. Sales and promotions – including flash sales – are not applicable to prior purchases. All sales and promotions are while supplies last. No rainchecks will be issued. Selection may vary by location. All sales, promotions, offers and discounts are subject to equal or lesser value, if applicable. Legal allotment limits apply