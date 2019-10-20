Our Central Phoenix store has proven a great addition to the neighborhood since opening in April 2017. Curaleaf Camelback is conveniently located in the Camelback Corridor of Central Phoenix and offers Arizona MMJ patients a friendly and welcoming experience with high quality medication at affordable prices. Our budtenders love educating patients about medical cannabis and the products that best suit their needs and preferences. At Curaleaf, patients get the best value for their money. We have an ATM ($1.50 SERVICE FEE) in our lobbies for your convenience and we now proudly accept electronic payments through Hypur! FIRST-TIME PATIENT GIFT: New to Curaleaf? All first-time patients get Buy One, Get One FREE* on any item in the store (flower, edibles, concentrates)! *Limit one BOGO of equal or lesser value per patient at one Swell location of your choice. Limit 1/4 oz flower or 2g concentrate. Curaleaf products only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. GET A SPIN ON THE PRIZE WHEEL WHEN YOU SPEND $75!!! We take pride in our pre-rolls and never use sugar leaf. Curaleaf Camelback is open Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.