Curaleaf Central offers Arizona MMJ patients a deli-style option in a safe and welcoming environment. Our knowledgeable budtenders love educating patients and are happy to assist you in choosing the best medical cannabis for your individual needs. At Curaleaf, patients get the best value for their money. We have an ATM ($1.50 SERVICE FEE) in our lobbies for your convenience and we now proudly accept electronic payments through Hypur! FIRST-TIME PATIENT GIFT: New to Curaleaf? All first-time patients get Buy One, Get One FREE* on any item in the store (flower, edibles, concentrates)! *Limit one BOGO of equal or lesser value per patient at one Curaleaf location of your choice. Limit 1/4 oz flower or 2g concentrate. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. PATIENT APPRECIATION DEALS: Spend $80 subtotal (pre-tax amount), get a free .5g preroll or a 30mg edible!. Spend $100 subtotal (pre-tax amount), get a free Curaleaf disposable slim pen! Spend $120 subtotal (pre-tax amount), get a free Curaleaf 500mg cartridge! (Edible 30mg or less, while supplies last, no other substitutes) Curaleaf Central is open Monday thru Saturday from 9am to 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 10pm.