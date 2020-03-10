468 products
Deals
Sunday: Pick Your Deal. Choose any Daily Deal!
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
Buy two eighths, get a third eighth for a penny! 15% off Tinctures and Topicals. 15% off all Edibles. 15% off Beverages. 15% off Cartridges and Disposables. 15% off Concentrates.
Applies to purchases on Sunday's only. Can not be stacked.
All Products
Ember Valley - Ice Ice Valley 1/8th
from NABIS
26.9%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Ice
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies Eighth Jar - Mandarin Cookies
from Farm2Lab
25.95%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver Eighth Jar - Sundae Driver
from Farm2Lab
24.79%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Lola - Calm CBD .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
0.63%
THC
13.92%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lola - Imagine .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
16.44%
THC
2.13%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lola - Mingle .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
15.08%
THC
2.1%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lola - Relax .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
12.58%
THC
3.74%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lemon Bean Eighth Jar - Lemon Bean
from Cresco Labs
24.22%
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Lemon Citrine Eighth Jar - Lemon Citrine
from WONDERBRETT
26.26%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
SCVA Combat Cookies 1/8th - Combat Cookies (1/8)
from SCVA
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Serpentine Eighth 1/8th Moon Made Farms CBD
from Flow Kana
6.65%
THC
11.04%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Sunday Goods Delight 7 Pack Pre-rolls - Delight
from Sunday Goods
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Strawberry Bananaz 1g Preroll - Strawberry Bananaz
from Santa Cruz Canna Farms
30.2%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Pink Picasso Eighth Jar - Pink Picasso
from WONDERBRETT
22.86%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Lola - Trance Infused .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
25.68%
THC
___
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Lola - Transcend Infused .5g Prerolls 3pk
from Lola Lola
27.78%
THC
___
CBD
$43each
In-store only
Marley S. Mimosa 1g Pre Roll
from Capitol Cocoa
20.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Marley S. Papaya 1g Pre Roll
from Capitol Cocoa
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Marley S. White Cookie 1g Pre Roll
from Capitol Cocoa
20.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
MAC Eighth Jar - MAC
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Mini Fuzzies Hybrid - Mini Hybrid
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Mini Fuzzies Sativa - Mini Sativa
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Mini Fuzzies Indica - Mini Indica
from Sublime
___
THC
___
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Orange Sunset Eighth Jar - Orange Sunset
from WONDERBRETT
28.13%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Canndescent Calm (104) Pre-Roll Pack
from Canndescent
31.56%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Canndescent Calm (122) 1g Pre-Roll
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Banjo Flower Eighth Jar - Banjo
from CoastalSun
24.19%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Ember Valley - Pine Drop 1/8th
from NABIS
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Gold Flora Garlic Cookies 1/8th
from Shelf Life Distributing
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Gold Flora Sunshine #3 1/8th
from Shelf Life Distributing
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Her Highness Pre-roll and Lighter Duo - Preroll & Lighter Set
from Her Highness
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Infinity Emerald Spirit Botanicals CBD Eighth
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Joint Preroll Bliss
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Joint Preroll Create
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Garanimals Flower Eighth Jar - Garanimals
from CoastalSun
27.59%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Jack Herer Eighth Jar - Jack Herer
from Jack Herer Original
15.49%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Canndescent Charge (508) 1g Pre-Roll
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Canndescent Charge (510) Pre-Roll Pack
from Canndescent
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Canndescent Connect (403) 1g Pre-Roll
from Canndescent
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Canndescent Connect (410) Pre-Roll Pack
from Canndescent
27.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
