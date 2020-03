Synchronicity Holistic offers the best in medical grade and adult-use products in a luxury setting. We are proud to offer cannabis based medicines and health solutions, while prioritizing the safety of our members, our employees, and our community.

It is the intent of Synchronicity Holistic to fully educate our community about the science of cannabis. Through our outreach program we provide the most advanced information for medicinal cannabis therapies designed to relieve various ailments including cancer, anorexia, AIDS, chronic pain, cachexia, persistent muscle spasms, seizures (including but not limited to those associated with epilepsy), severe nausea, glaucoma, arthritis, migraines, and other chronic or persistent medical symptoms.

Our staff features a pharmacist, nurses, and patient educators who strive to offer unmatched service and provide a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. Visit Synchronicity Holistic and see the difference that intention makes.