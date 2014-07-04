T Brothers 502 Recreational invites you to experience recreational and medical marijuana with great education from our budtenders as well as the comfort our store atmosphere offers to our guest. We pride ourselves on the education our budtenders have as well as the passionate customer service we give to anyone who walks in our door. Our shelves are stocked with strains you know and love as well as new strains that are on the rise! We carefully select the products that we carry, trying to keep our prices competitive and making sure it's also a quality product. We have one of the finest selection of flower, concentrates, and edibles in Thurston County and try to keep our menu up to date at all times! We offer Vendor Nights Fridays and Saturdays at selected times and offer 15% off that Vendors product while in store! We have an in store incentive program that provides 50 points automatically for signing up and 20 points every time you check in after. You build your points or you can start using them automatically or save for a bigger discount! We have Daily specials that are listed below that we have everyday of the week (Cannot stack double discounts). Veteran & Senior discounts at 5% and 502 Industry workers 10% off everyday! Monday - Munchie Monday! 15% off Edibles! Tuesday - MMJ Tuesday, Medical Patients get an extra 10% off! Wednesday - Wax Wednesday, 10% off ALL oil & vapes! Thursday - Thirsty Thursday! 10% off drinks & mixers! Friday - Friday HIGHDAY! 10% off joints Saturday - Wake & Bake Saturday morning with 15% off Sativa flower! Sunday - Smokey Sunday, 10% off glass & rolling papers!