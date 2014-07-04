Edgy1
4.5
10 reviews
Not good to word, longtime customer, no use for you
Great place to go even when you need something or when your peace’s break or when you’re low any herd or dabs
I've checked out Rec stores all over Washington, Oregon, Cali, Nevada, and Colorado. Washington has the best stores NY far. T Bros tops the list so far in Washington. Always the coolest and very helpful, and great selection. We aren't super heavy users and fairly new back to weed. Love the input and guidance.
T Bros. Great selection good people, attention to detail. I've purchased strains I don't see otherstores high THC flower KGB excellent .
I have been checking in twice a week and only buying something maybe once a week. now I get told I'm not allowed to check in without buying something. no on said anything before and now they want to not allow me to check in. may be time to find another place.
T brothers stepped up the game for customer service . 👌 Thad,Phil ,D and the manger have all gone above and beyond my expectations. I Wish T-brothers would Carrie more CO2 oil . Definitely will be going back!
I was just in there right before they closed. First time in this area I was visiting a friend, and Moe was a great help. Super nice guy, didn’t bs me at all and seemed very happy to help me. Great first visit.
Great place!
Thank you for shopping with us!
Great selection, friendly staff, and amazing daily deals!
Thank you Katie! We appreciate your business!
everytime I go to T Brothers I have nothing but great experience. I get messages whenever they have deals and specials. I said gentlemen stated below sometimes they send out messages and they can't honor certain discounts but I know that they always explain why to me. I've had nothing but excellent customer service and the budtenders are a lot knowledgeable than the other shops around here. The product is fabulous and I will continue to support T Bros!
Thank you for understanding and supporting our business. We do hope out text messages get better with the typos!