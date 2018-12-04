KryssiKakes on October 15, 2019

Was actually referred here by many people, one of whom works in the medical industry. Staff felt comfortingly knowledgeable on medicinal benefits of each strain type for different mental health issues, and had a surprisingly broad variety of strains in many forms for such a small shop. They seem choosy about whose products they carry, especially cartridges (I have asthma and they warned me in advance about the tainted cartridge issues and impending legal actions!). Nothing sketchy here and very reasonably priced.