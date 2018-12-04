Sunshine_70
Awesome location!!! Helpful Budtender’s ♥️
4.7
10 reviews
I bought two different strains the other day and have found over 20 seeds in each one. I have to say this is the first time I’ve seen seeds in a long while. Won’t be returning.
The staff there feels like family! It's so nice to see the same friendly faces time and again.
Great
Was actually referred here by many people, one of whom works in the medical industry. Staff felt comfortingly knowledgeable on medicinal benefits of each strain type for different mental health issues, and had a surprisingly broad variety of strains in many forms for such a small shop. They seem choosy about whose products they carry, especially cartridges (I have asthma and they warned me in advance about the tainted cartridge issues and impending legal actions!). Nothing sketchy here and very reasonably priced.
The staff here is just amazing. They go above and beyond to help out. I’ve never had anything I didn’t like from here. My go-to dispensary, and hardly ever go anywhere else because they do everything right at T-Town! Also, love their rewards program!
I like the fact that they hooked me up with what was good. I'm from tx ok state line and up here cause my son is at st francis due to accident and they were great
One of the beat dispensaries in town. The staff is friendly and helpful and they have the best quality edibles and the flower is excellent.
only have had good experiences here. great customer service, good product, I am definitely a regular customer
just stopped by, open sign was off but Leafly said dispensary was open so i tried to open door but it was locked. no hours on the door or sign on door indicating why they were closed.😒