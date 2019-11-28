Follow
Takoma Wellness Center
202-465-4260
376 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 111
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$476
Deals
Black Friday Deals @ TWC!!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/2/2019
Thanksgiving lasts all weekend long at Takoma Wellness Center with plenty of awesome Black Friday and Turkey-Day deals to gooble-gobble up on these items and MORE!!! There won't be any leftovers, so don't miss out! (discounts cannot be combined. no other offers apply. no refunds, rainchecks, or substitutions. while supplies last)
Black Friday Deals @ TWC!!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/2/2019
Thanksgiving lasts all weekend long at Takoma Wellness Center with plenty of awesome Black Friday and Turkey-Day deals to gooble-gobble up on these items and MORE!!! There won't be any leftovers, so don't miss out! (discounts cannot be combined. no other offers apply. no refunds, rainchecks, or substitutions. while supplies last)
All Products
Lemon Royale #10
from Unknown Brand
31%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale #9
from Unknown Brand
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale #8
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale #1
from Unknown Brand
32%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Chem #4
from Apelles Cultivation
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Do-Si-Do (Columbia Care)
from Columbia Care
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Lotus #1
from Unknown Brand
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Acapulco Gold (SALE)
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Pie
from Liberty
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Pie
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Banana OG (SALE)
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackwater
from Apelles Cultivation
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackwater
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Cheese (CCC)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blueberry Haze
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Haze
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner 2.0
from Columbia Care
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cactido (SHAKE)
from Liberty
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cactus
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Canna-so-Hard
from Unknown Brand
8%
THC
9.5%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Charlotte’s Web x Harle-Tsu #6
from Phyto Extractions
1%
THC
21%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Charlotte's Web x Harle-Tsu #5
from District Cannabis
1%
THC
21%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$131 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolope
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Tango CBD
from District Growers
13.83%
THC
15.47%
CBD
Mango Tango
Strain
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Cookies
from Abatin Wellness
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Jack
from Abatin Wellness
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic OG Kush
from Abatin Wellness
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Trainwreck
from Abatin Wellness
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$161 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies 'n Cream (Shake)
from Liberty
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Cookies 'n Cream (CCC)
from Center City Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Chem #10
from Apelles Cultivation
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Chem #2
from Unknown Brand
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Copper Chem #5
from Columbia Care
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Chem #7
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Deep Line Alchemy #8
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Line Alchemy
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
District Cookies (SHAKE) (SALE)
from Liberty
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from Center City Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dread Bread
from Columbia Care
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dread Bread
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Forum Cut Cookies
from Columbia Care
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum Cut Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from District Cannabis
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple (GDP)
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 10