**Takoma Wellness Center** is Washington D.C.’s family-owned and operated medical marijuana dispensary. In our peaceful and wheelchair accessible environment, each patient, family member, and friend is treated with care, dignity and respect. **Takoma Wellness Center** carries top-of-the-line accessories and educational literature, at a variety of price points, to meet our patients’ medicinal needs. The rewards program is a gift. Points can expire and/or change at any time. There is a defibrillator on-site and we are AED certified.