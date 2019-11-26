Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
**Takoma Wellness Center** is Washington D.C.’s family-owned and operated medical marijuana dispensary.
In our peaceful and wheelchair accessible environment, each patient, family member, and friend is treated with care, dignity and respect.
**Takoma Wellness Center** carries top-of-the-line accessories and educational literature, at a variety of price points, to meet our patients’ medicinal needs. The rewards program is a gift. Points can expire and/or change at any time.
There is a defibrillator on-site and we are AED certified.