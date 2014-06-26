Open 7 days! CURATING THE FINEST MENU IN SOUTHERN OREGON, Talent Health Club is Southern Oregon's MOST TRUSTED DISPENSARY. We are the ONLY Clean Green Certified dispensary, serving 21+ RECREATIONAL community AND Medical Patients! Come see for yourself why we are known across Talent, Ashland, Phoenix, Medford and beyond the Rogue Valley. Friendly & knowledgeable staff, comfortable & professional atmosphere featuring curated local art--And most importantly: QUALITY CANNABIS.