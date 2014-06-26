GanjaRebel840
Awesome selection of fresh Buds year round. Fantastic service from most of the tenders. The new girl is not my fav , rushes you and acts better than you. Everyone else ....... YOU ROCK!!!!!!!
4.6
10 reviews
awesome dispensary
The staff here is so knowledgeable, kind, patient, and welcoming. They have a great selection of bud, concentrates, edibles, topicals and even a huge walk for seeds! Hands down the best dispensary in talent.
A nice bilingual person helped me, he was very nice and have a great desire of teaching and be help, definitely he was and highly recommended, even if you know, it is a well assorted dispensary, good luck Talent Health Club🍀🍁
Last couple of times I've gone in for their $2/g everyday whatever, they've been out. They're good when they actually have what they advertise. I suggest calling first to make sure they have what they are advertising.
By far my favorite dispensary in the area. Quality has always been on point, excellent pricing and an awesome crew that always helps me find exactly what I'm looking for.
Love this place. Good selection and deals.
I have bone cancer and RSO is the only thing that helps. My stepdad was sold the wrong product. So now I'm stuck in horrible horrible pain. That was all the money I had for this week. Thanks, Talent Health Club. Awesome way to treat cancer patients.
Extremely friendly staff, bud selection fit for a connoisseur, nice store, fair prices. I’m happy I finally got to visit and try this doghouse starkiller. The bud lives up to its reputation and so does the shop. Thanks THC
ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE! I have a special kind of dab pen battery called the palm, made by CCell. When I went into the dispensary I told the budtenders that I was looking for a cartridge that would work with my palm. Before I buy an cartridge I always make sure the verify that the specific cartridge will work with my palm. They referred me to a dab cartridge that did not work in my battery. When I went to return it and get a cartridge that works they told me that I had to buy a whole new battery or new cartridge because “all the budtenders know which cartridges work for the palm. So the mistake must be on my end.” And I wasted $40. Worst customer service I’ve ever been too. They do not know what they are talking about. Please, trust me, go somewhere else