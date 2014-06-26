Slurppmybrain on January 16, 2019

ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE! I have a special kind of dab pen battery called the palm, made by CCell. When I went into the dispensary I told the budtenders that I was looking for a cartridge that would work with my palm. Before I buy an cartridge I always make sure the verify that the specific cartridge will work with my palm. They referred me to a dab cartridge that did not work in my battery. When I went to return it and get a cartridge that works they told me that I had to buy a whole new battery or new cartridge because “all the budtenders know which cartridges work for the palm. So the mistake must be on my end.” And I wasted $40. Worst customer service I’ve ever been too. They do not know what they are talking about. Please, trust me, go somewhere else