NOVEMBER 15% OFF SALE!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Get 15% off your entire purchase, excluding hookup items, any day of the week for the entire month of November.
This sale will not include sale or hookup items. 'Hook Up' means never over $5 above cost and no other discounts can be applied
Dab Society Extracts - Chronic 1g Pull N Snap
from Unknown Brand
68.6%
THC
2.1%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Delato (OUNCE)
from Unknown Brand
16.51%
THC
0%
CBD
$70Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Unknown Brand
18.85%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Boss OG
from Unknown Brand
21.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Boss OG
Strain
$6Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Bubba Dawg
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$6Med
+1 more size
In-store only
White Hindu
from Unknown Brand
17.39%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Budha's Gouda
from Unknown Brand
16.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
S.O. Skunk
from Unknown Brand
16.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Haze
from Unknown Brand
20.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
26.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$8Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Moose Tracks
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$8Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Blood Orange
from Bishop Orchard
17.56%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blood Orange Kush
Strain
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Cindy Blue
from Bishop Orchard
20.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies 'N Cream
from Unknown Brand
26.52%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple GSC
from Old Gold Gardens
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$8Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
19.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$8Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Split *PRICE DROP*
from Unknown Brand
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
$6Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Baby Stewie
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$8Med:
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Chem
from Unknown Brand
22.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$8Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry
from Unknown Brand
25.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$10Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Unknown Brand
17.77%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
19.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.94%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Ogre
from Bishop Orchard
17.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Winberry Farms - Tangie Fire 1g Cartridge
from Winberry Farms
87.8%
THC
2.31%
CBD
$40Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - Purple GSC 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
87.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - Golden GSC 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
85.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - White Tahoe Cookies 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
87.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - Obama Kush 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
88.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - Sour Tangie 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
86.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - Durban Poison 1g Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
84.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.5Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Dab Society Extracts - The Flav 1g Crumble
from Unknown Brand
82.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Urban Pharms - Huckleberry 1g Pull n Snap
from Urban Pharms
74.04%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$17Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Creme Rose 1g Terp Sauce
from Unknown Brand
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Sunset Sherbert 1g Budder
from Unknown Brand
69.5%
THC
0.58%
CBD
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Blue Moonshine 1g Budder
from Unknown Brand
70.6%
THC
0.76%
CBD
Blue Moonshine
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Northern Wreck 1g Shatter
from Unknown Brand
73.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$20Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts - Nightmare Kush 1g Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
72.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$25Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Artifact Extracts - Rainbow Crush 1g Shatter
from Artifact Extracts
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$15Med
+1 more size
In-store only
Alphine Extracts - Snoop's Dream 1g Shatter
from Unknown Brand
74.78%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$22Med
+1 more size
In-store only
