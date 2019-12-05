Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
All sorts of new flowers in stock, whole new top shelf
About
We are now Recreational and a Medical Dispensary. We carry a wide variety of flowers, edibles, extracts, clones/seeds, and more. We are centrally located between Corvallis, Lebanon, Brownsville, and Albany.
Welcome to the Tangent Farmacy!!
Come in to find out about our in store daily specials.