Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Tradecraft Farms Fire Sale! Valid 8/6/2021 - 6/30/2022 Select prepackaged ounces $100 and $140! New cola cut ounces are $180! While supplies last, mix and match 8 of our $15 eighths for $80, mix and match 8 of our $20 or $25 eighths for $100, or mix and match 8 of our $30 eighths for $180! Stock up on some of the best indoor grown flower in the 405 while these crazy deals are still in effect! Can not be combined with other discounts and must provide proper identification.

First-Time Patients Valid 11/3/2020 - 11/3/2030 ✨✨✨ 20% OFF OF FIRST TIME PATIENT PURCHASE (does not include flower) ✨✨✨ OR ✨✨✨ BUY 1 FULL PRICED TCF 8TH AND GET 2 GRAMS OF YOUR CHOICE FOR 1 PENNY✨✨✨

MORE DISCOUNTS Valid 11/3/2020 - 11/3/2030 🤟VETERANS, NATIVE, SCHOOL FACULTY, AND STUDENTS RECEIVE 10% OFF OF PURCHASE Must present appropriate identification to receive discounts.

Announcement Valid 5/15/2020 - 5/15/2030 ***Follow us on Instagram @tradecraftfarmsok for secret deals for all Tradecraft Farms locations!! RECEIVE A $1 GRAM FOR ANY PURCHASE OVER $50! (Limit 1 per purchase) GET ONE FREE MERCH ITEM WITH ANY $100 PURCHASE***

DAILY DEALS Valid 5/6/2021 - 6/30/2030 SUNDAY FUNDAY- 20% OFF STICK.E.VAPE PRODUCTS AND SUNDAY EXTRACTS! MUNCHIE MONDAY- ALL EDIBLES 20% OFF TRADECRAFT TUESDAY- ALL TRADECRAFT PRODUCTS INCLUDING WAX, PREROLLS, AND FLOWER 20% OFF! WAX WEDNESDAY- ALL CONCENTRATES (WAX/CARTS) 20% OFF BUFFET THURSDAY- MIX AND MATCH 5 TRADECRAFT FLOWER GRAMS FOR $30 MIX AND MATCH 4 TRADECRAFT FLOWER 8THS FOR $100 MIX AND MATCH 3 GRAMS OF TRADECRAFT EXTRACTS FOR $30 MIX AND MATCH 2 8THS OF TRADECRAFT EXTRACTS FOR $60 MIX AND MATCH ANY 2 STICK.E.VAPES FOR $30 FLOWER FRIDAY- BUY 2 TRADECRAFT EIGHTHS AND GET A GRAM OF YOUR CHOICE FOR $1 BUY ANY TRADECRAFT OUNCE AND GET A TRADECRAFT EIGHTH FOR $1 SOLVENT SATURDAY- 20% OFF OF ALL WAX! SPEND OVER $50 AND GET A GRAM OF TCF FLOWER FOR $1! Can not be combined with other discounts

✨✨✨ BULK DEAL PRICING EVERYDAY ✨✨✨ Valid 11/3/2020 - 11/3/2030 🍯🍯🍯 DAILY CONCENTRATE DEALS 🍯🍯🍯 .5 GRAM $20 STICK.E.VAPE CARTRIDGES- 6 FOR $100 .5 GRAM $25 STICK.E.VAPE DISPOSABLES- 5 FOR $110 1 GRAM $25 STICK.E.VAPE. CARTRIDGES- 5 FOR $110 SUNDAY $25 GRAMS (wax and cartridges)- 4 FOR $90 SUNDAY BELLO $50 GRAMS- 3 for $130 SUNDAY CURED RESIN $35 .5 GRAMS AND .5 GRAM BELLOS- 3 FOR $90 SPHEREX $38 FULL GRAM CARTRIDGES- 3 FOR $100 TIMELESS NIOR $40 FULL GRAM CARTRIDGES- 3 FOR $110 NOBLE NECTAR PLASMA $25 GRAMS- 5 FOR $110 NOBLE NECTAR DIAMONDS $30 GRAMS- 4 FOR $110 NOBLE NECTAR LIVE RESIN $30 .5 GRAM CARTS- 4 FOR $110 TRADECRAFT FARMS WAX $15 GRAMS- 7 FOR $90, 14 for $160, or 28 for $300!! Can not be combined with other discounts

HIGH TIMES! Valid 8/26/2021 - 1/1/2022 ALL HIGHTIMES BAGS NOW 50% OFF! Can not be combined with any other discounts. Loyalty points accepted.