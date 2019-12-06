Offering pickup
Telluride Bud Company-Durango
Offering pickup
176 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 34
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
420 ALL YEAR LONG
On the 20th of every month we celebrate 420 with awesome deals on your favorite products, $5 grams of flower & $20 grams of hash!
Flower and Hash discounts on select strains only. Other restrictions apply. See store for details. Must be 21+ years old with valid ID. Event and offers may be canceled or terminated at any time without notice. Only valid while supplies last.
420 ALL YEAR LONG
On the 20th of every month we celebrate 420 with awesome deals on your favorite products, $5 grams of flower & $20 grams of hash!
Flower and Hash discounts on select strains only. Other restrictions apply. See store for details. Must be 21+ years old with valid ID. Event and offers may be canceled or terminated at any time without notice. Only valid while supplies last.
All Products
Durban Kush
from Telluride Bud Company
16.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1751 ounce
GG
from Telluride Bud Company
25.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$84¼ ounce
$168½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Telluride Gold - Flo Limone
from Telluride Bud Company
25.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo Limone
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Clementine Kush
from Telluride Bud Company
21.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$2311 ounce
Sour Lemon Poison
from Telluride Bud Company
15.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Pokeberry
from Telluride Bud Company
18.69%
THC
0%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Silver Mountain
from Telluride Bud Company
14.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Mountain
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Aloha Limone
from Telluride Bud Company
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha Limone
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$126½ ounce
$231each
Blue Dream
from Telluride Bud Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$175each
Super Lemon Haze
from Telluride Bud Company
16.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$98½ ounce
$175each
Telluride Gold - Spec Ops
from Telluride Bud Company
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Happy Camper - Aloha Limone Sugar Wax
from Happy Campers
69.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha Limone
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Happy Camper - Great White Shark Shater
from Happy Campers
77.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Happy Camper - Spec Ops Shatter
from Happy Campers
71.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Spec Ops
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Ascend - CBD Sugar
from Ascend
26.3%
THC
61.24%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$871 gram
$871 gram
Ascend - CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
2.49%
THC
87.4%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$871 gram
$871 gram
Ascend - HTE Vape Cartridge - Chemodo Dragon x Rocket Fuel
from Ascend
80.8%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Colorado Blues
from Craft Concentrates
70.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Blues
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Aloha Limone
from Craft Concentrates
71.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Aloha Limone
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Flo
from Craft Concentrates
73.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Jelly Roll
from Craft Concentrates
68.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Roll
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Slazerbeam
from Craft Concentrates
73.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Train Wreck
from Craft Concentrates
70.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Sweet CO2 - 500mg Hybrid Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42½ gram
$42½ gram
SWEET CO2 - 1g Hybrid Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
78.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$92.51 gram
$92.51 gram
SWEET CO2 - 1g Indica Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kryptonite
Strain
$92.51 gram
$92.51 gram
SWEET CO2 - 300mg Hybrid Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
74.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe Alien
Strain
$34300 mg
$34300 mg
Sweet CO2 - 300mg Indica Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42300 mg
$42300 mg
SWEET CO2 - 300mg Sativa Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
78.2%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$34300 mg
$34300 mg
SWEET CO2 - 500mg Indica Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
73.6%
THC
2.5%
CBD
$42500 mg
$42500 mg
SWEET CO2 - 500mg Sativa Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
78.2%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$42500 mg
$42500 mg
SWEET CO2 - 500mg Sativa Vape Cartridge
from Sweet CO2
74.5%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Mountain Thunder
Strain
$42500 mg
$42500 mg
The Lab - Bubba Kush Live Resin Pod
from The Lab
62.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$84½ gram
$84½ gram
The Lab - CBD Budder Pod
from The Lab
32.94%
THC
19.91%
CBD
$63½ gram
$63½ gram
The Lab - Cherry Diesel Pod
from The Lab
66.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Diesel
Strain
$98½ gram
$98½ gram
The LAB - Pre'98 Bubba Kush Live Resin Pod
from The Lab
32.93%
THC
19.91%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$84½ gram
$84½ gram
BlueKudu - Cookies & Cream
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$27each
$27each
CannaPunch - Pineapple Mango Delight
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33each
$33each
CannaPunch - Blue Raspberry Sour
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33each
$33each
CannaPunch - Black Cherry Fusion
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33each
$33each
12345