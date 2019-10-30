Offering pickup
Telluride Bud Company-Telluride
420 ALL YEAR LONG
On the 20th of every month we celebrate 420 with awesome deals on your favorite products, $5 grams of flower & $20 grams of hash!
Flower and Hash discounts on select strains only. Other restrictions apply. See store for details. Must be 21+ years old with valid ID. Event and offers may be canceled or terminated at any time without notice. Only valid while supplies last.
All Products
1906 HIgh Love 3pk
from Unknown Brand
5%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
from Telluride Bud Company
14.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
Telluride Gold - Pipe Dream
from Telluride Bud Company
23.95%
THC
___
CBD
$251 gram
$251 gram
Jiboo
from Telluride Bud Company
16.45%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Lilac Diesel
from Telluride Bud Company
20.18%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Durban Kush
from Telluride Bud Company
16.18%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Flo Limone
from Telluride Bud Company
19.65%
THC
___
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
Cherry Lime Haze
from Telluride Bud Company
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Lime Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Flo
from Telluride Bud Company
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from Telluride Bud Company
25.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Telluride Gold - Durban Poison
from Telluride Bud Company
23.05%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Aloha Limone Sugar Wax
from Happy Campers
___
THC
___
CBD
Ascend - 500mg Activate Cartridge
from Ascend
83.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$56500 mg
$56500 mg
Ascend - 500mg Bliss Cartridge
from Ascend
73.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$56500 mg
$56500 mg
Ascend - 500mg Relax Cartridge
from Ascend
86.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$56500 mg
$56500 mg
Ascend - 500mg Relieve Cartridge
from Ascend
52.9%
THC
29.7%
CBD
$56500 mg
$56500 mg
Craft - Flo PHO Wax
from Craft Concentrates
73.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Craft - Slazerbeam PHO Wax
from Craft Concentrates
73.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Bio-Diesel
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Denver Dab Co. - Afghani Shatter
from Denver Dab Co.
63.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Denver Dab Co. - Bio Alien Shatter
from Denver Dab Co.
64.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Mahatma Shatter - Sunbeam
from MAHATMA CONCENTRATES
83.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$411 gram
$411 gram
Blue Kudu Pistachio & White Chocolate
from BlueKudu
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Blue Kudu Mint Chocolate Kookies
from BlueKudu
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$27each
$27each
High Love 3pk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
$25each
1906 - Chill Chocolate 3pk
from 1906 New Highs
15mg
THC
75mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
Taste Budz - Kiwi Strawberry Sativa Gummies
from Taste Budz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
Taste Budz - Tropical Punch Incdia Gummies
from Taste Budz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
1906 - Go Beans
from 1906 New Highs
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
BlueKudu - Black Cherry Dark Chocolate
from BlueKudu
10mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$36each
$36each
BlueKudu - Cookies & Cream Chocolates
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
BlueKudu - Coffee Crunch Dark Chocolate
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
BlueKudu - Mint & Dark Chocolate
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
BlueKudu - Cherry Almond Dark Chocolate
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
$24each
Cheeba Chews - Indica Chocolate Taffy 10pk
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
Cheeba Chews - Pure CBD Chocolate Taffy 10pk
from Cheeba Chews
4mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
Cousin Eddies - Cinnamon Cookies
from Love's Oven
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17each
$17each
Cousin Eddies - Fudge Brownies
from Love's Oven
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17each
$17each
Cousin Eddies - Peanut Butter Cookies
from Love's Oven
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$17each
$17each
Dabba - Indica Mint Chocolate Bar
from Dabba Chocolate
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
$28each
Dixie - Awakening Mints
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25.44each
$25.44each
123