---> Text 'PITTSFIELD' to 411699 <--- Temescal Wellness in Pittsfield, MA Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Purchase Limits: 1/8 oz Flower 10 Prerolls MA State Limits: 5 Grams of Concentrate 500mg THC in Edibles *Consumers may not purchase more than 1 oz of cannabis - which is defined as 5g of concentrate or 500mg of THC in edibles - per day in accordance with 935 CMR 500 and M.G.L. c. 94G, § 7.* Temescal Wellness is the life cannabis company. Temescal Wellness offers a diverse choice of extraordinary quality, 100% lab tested, plant-based cannabis products (flower, concentrates, pre-roll, edibles), along with the personal guidance to help amplify the happiness and health everyday people experience no matter where they are on life’s journey. Temescal Wellness gives everyday people safe, plant-based choices to help them celebrate life’s highs, navigate life’s lows and be healthier and happier every day. Temescal Wellness serves guests with a variety of high-quality cannabis products and education, in strict compliance with state and local rules and regulations. We operate as a cannabis retail space with locations in Massachusetts. For our guests who suffer from health conditions that are not sufficiently addressed with conventional treatments, we fill the void of traditional medicine. All of our cannabis products are developed and processed with the highest standards. We offer customized, individualized treatment plans that are administered by our knowledgeable team of Service Associates, and our medicinal cannabis products are 100% lab tested. We offer a wide selection of 100% lab tested high quality cannabis products in a variety of form factors and strains including; Cannabis flower, pre-rolled joints, edibles, vape pens, cartridges, concentrates, and topicals. Our knowledgeable Associates are on hand to help guide your product selection to best suit your needs. Temescal Wellness gives back to its communities through its Patient Affordability Plan, its skilled and well-compensated workforce, its Community Benefit Funds, and through the state and federal taxes and charitable donations that it makes. We are passionate about the potential for cannabis to be a life-changing medicine and a normalized experience for recreational adult use. Please feel free to reach out to info-massachusetts@temescalwellness.com, as we would be happy to provide education to you and your team! Please Consume Responsibly. This product may cause impairment and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults 21 years of age or older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana should not be used by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. This product has not been analyzed or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). There is limited information on the side effects of using this product, and there may be associated health risks. Marijuana use during pregnancy and breast-feeding may pose potential harms. It is against the law to drive or operate machinery when under the influence of this product. KEEP THIS PRODUCT AWAY FROM CHILDREN. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. The impairment effects of edible marijuana may be delayed by two hours or more. In case of accidental ingestion, contact poison control hotline 1-800-222-1222 or 9-1-1. This product may be illegal outside of MA. Temescal Wellness Pittsfield: Our Guest Service Associate team in Pittsfield provides education for guests about adult-use cannabis recreational marijuana. Temescal Wellness dispensary is located at 10 Callahan Dr. Pittsfield, MA. Set in the beautiful Berkshires, our dispensary is pleased to serve all Massachusetts guests. We are conveniently located directly off Highway 20. With ample parking and open 7 days a week we are looking forward to being the choice for guests searching for a nearby dispensary. Guests of the Berkshires, Pittsfield, Lenox, Hancock, Dalton, Hinsdale, and Richmond area will be pleased to find us locally and conveniently located. Temescal Wellness Massachusetts: Our production team in Worcester, MA is dedicated to cultivating high-quality cannabis products and is proud to offer a wide option of products for different delivery methods including flower, edibles, drinks, tinctures, and topicals. Providing both THC-rich and CBD-rich products allows guests to find symptom relief through the entourage effect. All products are paired with the results from our 3rd-party lab testing to verify that every cannabis product we produce is cultivated and processed to the highest standards.