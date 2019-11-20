Follow
Pickup available
Temescal Wellness - Hudson (Medical)
Pickup available
978-212-5947
82 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 67
Show All 16
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$80
Deals
20% OFF ALL ACCESSORIES ON WEDNESDAYS IN NOVEMBER!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Visit Temescal Wellness on Wednesdays in November to receive 20% OFF any and all accessories.
Valid on Wednesdays 11/1 - 11/30. While Supplies Last.
20% OFF ALL ACCESSORIES ON WEDNESDAYS IN NOVEMBER!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Visit Temescal Wellness on Wednesdays in November to receive 20% OFF any and all accessories.
Valid on Wednesdays 11/1 - 11/30. While Supplies Last.
Staff picks
Amherst Sour Diesel by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
CBD Blue Dream by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
13.6%
THC
8.2%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Sour Best Tangie by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Best Tangie
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
All Products
Blunicorn by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
14.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
ACDC by CAC
from CAC
3.9%
THC
14.9%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Grapes N' Cream by The Heirloom Collective
from The Heirloom Collective
23.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grapes N' Cream
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Gelato Sundae by The Heirloom Collective
from The Heirloom Collective
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sundae
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Jelly Sherbet Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Sherbet
Strain
$37½ gram
$37½ gram
Chef's Special Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
83.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chef's Special
Strain
$37½ gram
$37½ gram
Amherst Sour Diesel Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
83.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Pangea Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
80.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pangea
Strain
$37½ gram
$37½ gram
CBD Blue Dream Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
57%
THC
33.4%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Durban Poison Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
87.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Zurple Punch BX Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
70.3%
THC
15%
CBD
Zurple Punch BX
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
C99 Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
88.4%
THC
0%
CBD
C99
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Pangea Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
79.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pangea
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Platinum Cookies Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Vienna Skunk Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
78.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Vienna Skunk
Strain
$37½ gram
$37½ gram
Sour Best Tangie Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
85.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Best Tangie
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Headband Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
77.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
TW Distillate Applicator Distillate by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
84.9%
THC
1.4%
CBD
TW Distillate Applicator
Strain
$600.018 ounce
$600.018 ounce
Peanut Butter Breath Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
75.3%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$37½ gram
$37½ gram
3 Chems Hash by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
66.5%
THC
0%
CBD
3 Chems
Strain
$651 gram
$651 gram
Double Mint Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
80.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Double Mint
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Chroma Lemonade Fruit Chews (10pk): Chroma - CAC
from Chroma
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chroma Lemonade Fruit Chews (10pk)
Strain
$25each
$25each
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
79mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Chocolate Bar
Strain
$35each
$35each
Elemente Capsules 1:1 (10 pk) CBD:THC
from Elemente
22mg
THC
21mg
CBD
Elemente Capsules 1:1 (10 pk) CBD:THC
Strain
$70each
$70each
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar CBD
from Avid Abundance
8mg
THC
82mg
CBD
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar CBD
Strain
$37each
$37each
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummies
from Incredibles
88mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummies
Strain
$35each
$35each
Elemente Capsules THC (10pk) High Dose
from Elemente
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Elemente Capsules THC (10pk) High Dose
Strain
$70each
$70each
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
87mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Bar
Strain
$35each
$35each
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD 1:1 Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
92mg
THC
86mg
CBD
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD 1:1 Chocolate Bar
Strain
$35each
$35each
Drench Pomegranate Drink Mix THC (Low Dose)
from DRENCH
4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Drench Pomegranate Drink Mix
Strain
$5each
$5each
Elemente Capsules THC (10pk) Low Dose
from Elemente
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Elemente Capsules THC (10pk) Low Dose
Strain
$30each
$30each
Avid Abundance Raspberry Gummies THC (10pk)
from Avid Abundance
56mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Gummies THC (10pk)
Strain
$16each
$16each
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar THC
from Avid Abundance
94mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate Bar THC
Strain
$37each
$37each
Incredibles Strawberry CBD 1:1 Gummies
from Incredibles
85mg
THC
88mg
CBD
Incredibles Strawberry CBD 1:1 Gummies
Strain
$35each
$35each
Drench Orange Drink Mix THC (Low Dose)
from DRENCH
4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Orange Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
$5each
Incredibles Red Drop Gummies
from Incredibles
74mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Red Drop Gummies
Strain
$35each
$35each
Avid Abundance Raspberry Lozenges THC (3pk) High Dose
from Avid Abundance
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Lozenges THC High Dose (3pk)
Strain
$18each
$18each
123