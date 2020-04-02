Deals
Starting Friday March 20th The Living Room will be extending a 22% OFF Discount to ALL patients every day, until further notice during the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic. 1. Order Online - www.thelvrm.com/order 2. Curbside Pickup 3. Call Us When You Pull Up (443) 313-8724 4. Lower Window, Show ID 5. Pay with CanPay or Cash!! 5. No Exchanges or Returns. Thank you for your support & understanding!
Starting Friday March 20th The Living Room will be extending a 22% OFF Discount to ALL patients every day, until further notice during the uncertain COVID-19 pandemic. 1. Order Online - www.thelvrm.com/order 2. Curbside Pickup 3. Call Us When You Pull Up (443) 313-8724 4. Lower Window, Show ID 5. Pay with CanPay or Cash!! 5. No Exchanges or Returns. Thank you for your support & understanding!