StonyEnd on September 21, 2019

A Shonda... Was going to Temescal, now called the Living Room, for over a year. I'm a flower guy. This location used to have the best selection of flowers, with high THC%,low prices, and now has been reduced to a shell of its former self. A shame. The money invested in their "living room" would have been better served, investing in more product. The service, like most dispensaries is great, and like all places, staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Their discount program is nice,too. That being said, the living room part, although not complete yet... seems like a total waste of space. Most people coming to any dispensary, want to come, purchase, and leave. Not sit on some sofa, after you have made your buy. Their high percentage bud(small selection) is, on average, 5 dollars cheaper than other places ($55 per eighth)... but for $5 I would much rather get the best bud %. Other dispensaries, and I've been to over a dozen, have discount programs, as well. Unless you are looking for lower percentage flower, I wouldn't recommend this place... not anymore.