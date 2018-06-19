A Shonda...
Was going to Temescal, now called the Living Room, for over a year. I'm a flower guy. This location used to have the best selection of flowers, with high THC%,low prices, and now has been reduced to a shell of its former self. A shame. The money invested in their "living room" would have been better served, investing in more product. The service, like most dispensaries is great, and like all places, staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Their discount program is nice,too. That being said, the living room part, although not complete yet...
seems like a total waste of space. Most people coming to any dispensary, want to come, purchase, and leave. Not sit on some sofa, after you have made your buy.
Their high percentage bud(small selection) is, on average, 5 dollars cheaper than other places ($55 per eighth)... but for $5 I would much rather get the best bud %. Other dispensaries, and I've been to over a dozen, have discount programs, as well.
Unless you are looking for lower percentage flower, I wouldn't recommend this place... not anymore.
Dispensary said:
StonyEnd thank you for taking the time to share how you feel. We couldn't be happier to see you are a long time patient of ours and that you have enjoyed the friendly service. We order product as its available and have a variety. 30% flower may be available from time to time but it is not something a cannabis user should be chasing and if you really need something that potent you should consider adding kief to your flower or upgrading to concentrates where THC can reach into percentages in the 70's, 80's and even 90's. Because there is so much more to the plant then just THC, you can find really good flower in the 15-25% thca range and are probably missing out chasing 30+%.