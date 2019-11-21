Follow
Deals
20% OFF ALL ACCESSORIES ON WEDNESDAY IN NOVEMBER!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Visit Temescal Wellness Wednesday to receive 20% OFF any and all accessories.
While Supplies Last. Valid on Wednesdays in November!
Staff picks
Platinum Cookies by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Black Mamba PRJ (1g): Nest - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$15each
$15each
Slurricane PRJ (1g): Nest - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$15each
$15each
Light Saber PRJ (1g): Hover - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Light Saber
Strain
$15each
$15each
All Products
Lemon Lime Punch by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
26.5%
THC
___
CBD
$80¼ ounce
$80¼ ounce
ACDC by Commonwealth Alternative Care
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
3.9%
THC
14.9%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Gelato Sundae by Heirloom Collective
from Heirloom Collective
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Sundae
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
alion by Bask
from Bask
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Alion
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
CBD Blue Dream by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
16.9%
THC
10.7%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Doc Brownie by Rythm
from RYTHM
14.4%
THC
9.1%
CBD
Doc Brownie
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Black Mamba Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
82.6%
THC
1.5%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Pangea Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
79.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Pangea
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Platinum Valley Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
72.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Platinum Valley
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
Scott's OG Wax by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
81.6%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Blunicorn Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
80.1%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
TW Distillate Applicator Distillate by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
86.4%
THC
3.1%
CBD
TW Distillate Applicator
Strain
$600.018 ounce
$600.018 ounce
Dream Lotus Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
84.2%
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Apex Wax by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
82.8%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Ethos Apex
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummies
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar CBD
from Avid Abundance
7mg
THC
81mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate Bar CBD
Strain
$37each
$37each
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD Chocolate Bar 1:1
from Incredibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Avid Abundance Green Apple Gummies THC (10pk)
from Avid Abundance
67mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Green Apple Gummies THC (10pk)
Strain
$16each
$16each
Incredibles Red Drop Gummies
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Avid Abundance Raspberry Lozenges THC (3pk) High Dose
from Avid Abundance
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Raspberry Lozenge THC High Dose (3pk)
Strain
$18each
$18each
Avid Abundance Dark Chocolate Bar THC
from Avid Abundance
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate Bar THC
Strain
$37each
$37each
Incredibles Mile High Mint Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mile High Mint Chocolate
Strain
$35each
$35each
Incredibles Strawberry 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies
from Incredibles
84mg
THC
88mg
CBD
CBD Strawberry Gummies
Strain
$35each
$35each
Drench Orange Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
4mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
$5each
Subdew Cinnamon Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Cinnamon
Strain
$20each
$20each
Elemente Capsules CBD (10pk) High Dose
from Elemente
2mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Elemente Capsules
Strain
$70each
$70each
Avid Abundance Watermelon Lozenges THC (3pk) High Dose
from Avid Abundance
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Watermelon Lozenges THC High Dose (3pk)
Strain
$18each
$18each
Incredibles Bay State Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Bay State Chocolate
Strain
$35each
$35each
Elemente Capsules THC (10pk) High Dose
from Elemente
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC Capsules High Dose (10pk)
Strain
$70each
$70each
Subdew Tropical Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
20mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
Avid Abundance Green Apple Lozenges THC (3pk) High Dose
from Avid Abundance
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Green Apple Lozenge THC High Dose (3pk)
Strain
$18each
$18each
Subdew Spearmint Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
60mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Spearmint
Strain
$20each
$20each
Massachewsetts Sea Salt Caramels (10pk) - Sira
from Sira Naturals
48mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Massachewsetts Sea Salt Caramels (10pk)
Strain
$25each
$25each
Sweet Sativa Assorted Pucks (5mg): HE - Sira
from Highly Edible
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sweet Sativa Assorted Pucks
Strain
$30each
$30each
Banana Split PRJ Multi-Pack (6pk)
from Bask
21%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$70each
$70each
Forbidos PRJ (1g): Nest - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidos
Strain
$15each
$15each
