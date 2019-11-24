Follow
Terpene Station - Eugene
541-653-8965
231 products
Deals
SHATTER DAY SATURDAY! 15% OFF SHATTER / LIVE RESIN! *VIP Only
Valid 12/2/2017 – 12/3/2019
15% OFF SHATTER / LIVE RESIN *VIP Only
All Products
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Samoas | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
21.09%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
22.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bubba's Gift CBD | EFC
from Unknown Brand
6.9%
THC
15.4%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer | F&J's
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
24.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Love Life Haze | LLF
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
27.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kashmir Kush | Creswell Organics
from Unknown Brand
20.21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Badger Haze | F&J's
from Unknown Brand
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grandpa's Finest | The Plant
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Menage A Trios | DCG
from Deep Creek Gardens
16.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crater Kush | Creswell Organics
from Unknown Brand
23.89%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Puddintain | Eugreen
from Eugreen
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Orange Cookies | Burnside
from Unknown Brand
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tidal Wave 21 | Burnside
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Maui Sour OG | DCG
from Deep Creek Gardens
22.6%
THC
1%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hazmat | Burnside
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch | ECW
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
26.44%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mars Love Triangle | TAO Gardens
from Unknown Brand
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mt. Pisgah Gelato | FHF
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snickerdoodle | DCG
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.1%
THC
0.7%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33 | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
20%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake | Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
26.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Llama | DCG
from Deep Creek Gardens
24.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker | DCG
from Unknown Brand
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Supa Durban | DCG
from Deep Creek Gardens
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Happy Cabbage | Rosin | Strawberry Mamba
from Happy Cabbage Farms
69.9%
THC
1.71%
CBD
$661 g
In-store only
Happy Cabbage | Rosin | Tropicanna Punch
from Happy Cabbage Farms
72.05%
THC
0.95%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$661 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Montel CBD
from Select Oil
6.57%
THC
60.1%
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Harlequin 2:1
from Select Oil
57.1%
THC
25.3%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$541 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Remedy 1:1
from Select Oil
42.3%
THC
37.4%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$541 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Tahoe OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
86%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Master Kush
from Select Oil
82.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | King Louis III
from Select Oil
84.1%
THC
0%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
Select Elite | Cart | Original Glue
from Select Oil
85.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$481 g
In-store only
123456