Follow
TERPINZ
1-888-837-7469
36 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$179
Deals
Sale! Limited 1/4 oz for $25 Tax included
1/8 of Flower and 1/8 of Shake Customer pick.
Limited time - while supplies last .
Sale! Limited 1/4 oz for $25 Tax included
1/8 of Flower and 1/8 of Shake Customer pick.
Limited time - while supplies last .
All Products
GDP and Purple Punch Shake Class B
from Terpinz
18%
THC
___
CBD
$8.65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Great White Shark
from Terpinz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Shake
from Terpinz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez
from Terpinz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.651 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Urkle
from Terpinz
26%
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Terpinz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.651 g
In-store only
Flo
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$8.651 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SALE! 40% OFF SFV OG
from Terpinz
27%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
SALE! 40% OFF Orange Kush
from Terpinz
28%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Alien Star Dawg
from Terpinz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$8.651 g
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from Terpinz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$8.651 g
+1 more size
In-store only
SALE! Mimosa
from Terpinz
24%
THC
___
CBD
$12.971 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SALE! GRAPE OG
from Terpinz
27%
THC
___
CBD
$8.651 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Skywalker OG
from Terpinz
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker Alien
Strain
$6.921 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
SFVOG Shake Trim
from Terpinz
24%
THC
___
CBD
$8.65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Mesa 1g carts
from Keef Brands
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$43.241 g
In-store only
Chocolate Brownie Edible
from Dankland
99%
THC
___
CBD
$34.98each
In-store only
CBD/THC Gummies
from Nature's Key
99%
THC
___
CBD
$34.59each
In-store only
Bubble Pot Gum
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.65each
In-store only
Stoney Sticks 125mg
from Keef Brands
125mg
THC
___
CBD
$17.3each
In-store only
Magic Brownies
from Terpinz
88%
THC
___
CBD
$43.25each
In-store only
Cereal Bar THC Edibles
from DANKLAND
99%
THC
___
CBD
$24.22each
In-store only
Ganja Gummies 100mg
from Keef Brands
89%
THC
___
CBD
$17.3each
In-store only
Gummies 250mg
from Keef Brands
89%
THC
___
CBD
$34.59each
In-store only
Gummies 50mg
from Keef Brands
23%
THC
___
CBD
$8.65each
In-store only
Frozen MoonRocks Prerolls
from Keef Brands
99%
THC
___
CBD
$21.63each
In-store only
The Kitchen Sink Infused MoonRock Preroll
from Keef Brands
67%
THC
___
CBD
$34.6each
In-store only
Purple Wookie
from Terpinz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$4.32each
In-store only
Sale! White Rhino Pre-roll
from Terpinz
19%
THC
___
CBD
$4.32each
In-store only
SALE! 1.1g Pre-roll False Teeth
from TERPINZ
22%
THC
___
CBD
$4.32each
In-store only
Sale! 1.1g Pre-roll Coastal Haze
from Terpinz
15%
THC
___
CBD
Rosin Disposable/Rechargeable Cart
from Terpinz
99%
THC
___
CBD
$46.571 g
In-store only
SmartCart Vape 1g
from Unknown Brand
90%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$43.241 g
In-store only
Clone ATF 2wks and flower
from Terpinz
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.95each
In-store only
Do-Si-Do Clones 2wks and Flower
from Terpinz
___
THC
___
CBD
$17.29each
In-store only
Clones PPD 2wks to flower
from Terpinz
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only