Follow
Terrapin Care Station - 33rd Ave. - Aurora
303-954-8402
95 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
Show All 23
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
GREEN FRIDAY! (11/29-12/1)
Valid 11/29/2019 – 12/2/2019
$100 THE WOODS 1/2 OZ $50 4g Double Bear Shatter $20 Terrapins! 50% OFF MarQaha & Moxey's! 35% OFF SUM! 25% OFF 1906 Choc, Altus, Willie's Vapes, Leiffa, NFuzed, Escape Artists, Mary's & Cheeba Chews! $50 Lemon G 14g Bud Bags
Discounts do not stack
GREEN FRIDAY! (11/29-12/1)
Valid 11/29/2019 – 12/2/2019
$100 THE WOODS 1/2 OZ $50 4g Double Bear Shatter $20 Terrapins! 50% OFF MarQaha & Moxey's! 35% OFF SUM! 25% OFF 1906 Choc, Altus, Willie's Vapes, Leiffa, NFuzed, Escape Artists, Mary's & Cheeba Chews! $50 Lemon G 14g Bud Bags
Discounts do not stack
Staff picks
Dos Si Do
from The Woods Reserve
22%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC x Faceoff OG
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Kush
from The Woods Reserve
23%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from The Woods Reserve
26%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC x Cherry Pie x Pink Panties
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
High Octane OG
from The Woods Reserve
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Heirloom OG x Nigel's OG
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from The Woods Reserve
23%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC x Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citradelic Sunset
from The Woods Reserve
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze x Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$19.952 g
+1 more size
In-store only
14g Bud Bags
from Terrapin Care Station
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.95½ oz
In-store only
Cherry Deisel
from Terrapin Care Station
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hash Haze
from Terrapin Care Station
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Haze
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Moon
from Terrapin Care Station
6.73%
THC
13.07%
CBD
$121/16 OZ
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sabotage OG
from Terrapin Care Station
23%
THC
0%
CBD
$172 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Queen
from Terrapin Care Station
9%
THC
18%
CBD
$122 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1000mg Dablicator
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.951 g
In-store only
500mg Distillate Cartridge
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.95½ g
In-store only
Co2 Vape Pens 500mg (Battery Included)
from Willie's Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45500 mg
In-store only
Double Bear - Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.951 g
In-store only
Double Bear - Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.51 g
In-store only
Harmony Nectar
from Harmony
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.951 g
In-store only
Harmony Sugar
from Harmony
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.951 g
In-store only
Harmony Wax
from Harmony
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.951 g
In-store only
Honey Cart- Banana Kush
from Double Bear
80.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$19.5500 mg
In-store only
Honey Cart- Cookies
from Double Bear
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.5mg
+1 more size
In-store only
Honey Cart- Durban Poison
from Double Bear
80.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$19.5500 mg
In-store only
Honey Cart- Strawberry Cough
from Double Bear
76.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.5500/mg
In-store only
Honey Pod
from Double Bear
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25500 mg
In-store only
Next 1 Sun Sauce Live Resin
from Next 1
0%
THC
0%
CBD
varies
Strain
$29.951 g
In-store only
Woodstock - Nectar
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.951 g
In-store only
Woodstock - Sugar/Wax
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.951 g
In-store only
Go Gems 6 Pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$23.95each
In-store only
Love Beans
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$29.95each
In-store only
Midnight Gems 6 pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$23.95each
In-store only
Go Gems 3 pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Love Gems 6 Pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$27.95each
In-store only
Love Gems 3 Pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$17.95each
In-store only
Go Beans
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
3mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$25.95each
In-store only
Chill Gems 3 Pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$17.95each
In-store only
Chill Gems 6 Pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$27.95each
In-store only
Midnight Drops
from 1906 New Highs
___
THC
___
CBD
1906 Midnight gems 3 pack
from 1906 New Highs
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Varies
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Altus Gummies
from Altus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.95each
+2 more sizes
In-store only
123