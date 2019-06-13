Serving the communities of Longmont, Boulder, Denver, and Aurora Colorado, Terrapin Care Station has been a leader in the cannabis industry since opening it's first medical shop in Boulder in 2009. These days, Terrapin Care Station continues to improve the retail cannabis consumer experience with an array of quality products at industry leading everyday low prices served up by friendly, knowledgeable staff.

Terrapin Care Station South Boulder Recreational Marijuana Dispensary

Terrapin Care Station strives to provide consumers with top-quality marijuana products with quality assurance testing from leading cannabis labs including Nordic Analytical, Phyta Techm and RM3 Labs. Terrapin Care Station prioritizes customer needs by offering deals and specials on selected menu items throughout the week. They are committed to leading the recreational cannabis market by offering an inventory of the finest marijuana products.

Staff

The Terrapin Care Station dispensary team is dedicated to providing superior service to Boulder cannabis connoisseurs. They build relationships with well-known marijuana vendors to learn about the care that goes into outsourced products and how cannabis can benefit users experiencing symptoms like lack of appetite, anxiety, depression, and pain. Terrapin Care Station welcomes Boulder customers with questions to speak to a knowledgeable dispensary staff member or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TerrapinCareStation.

Menu

Terrapin Care Station has a thorough grow operation run by professional growers with extensive years of experience. Their menu of top-shelf cannabis strains includes Grapefruit Durban, White Poison, and Sour Alien OG, a balanced hybrid delivering sedative and pain relieving benefits. Terrapin Care Station works with Double Bear Premium Concentrates to provide marijuana patrons with high-quality extracts in strain flavors in full grams. Boulder cannabis consumers can choose from a large menu of marijuana-infused beverages, sour pucks, lollipops, hard candies, and tinctures from MarQaha providing THC/CBD relief. Their topicals include Mary Medicinals Transdermal compound, Foria Pleasure spray, and pain relieving creams from Verra. Terrapin Care Station also carries branded apparel and pre-rolls available in single cones or five pack.

Deals

Boulder marijuana customers can enroll in the new TerraPOINTS rewards program during their next visit! They also offer a 10% discount to veterans and seniors. Cannabis clients can find the best concentrate specials and daily deals discounting smoking accessories, marijuana-infused edibles, tinctures, topical, and pre-rolls. Terrapin Care Station accepts cash and debit cards.

Service Locations

Terrapin Care Station is a marijuana dispensary located on Manhattan Circle on the South Entrance nestled between office buildings. We provide parking for guests coming from Boulder, Aurora, Denver, Centennial, and Westminster. Terrapin Care Station also provides safe access to top-quality products to the cannabis communities surrounding Wheat Ridge, Applewood, and Englewood.

Location Information

Boulder is the most populated city in Boulder County and the eleventh most populated city in Colorado. The Colorado Chautauqua is a National Historic Landmark dedicated to preserving and improving the site and spirit of the historic Chautauqua by enhancing values through cultural, social, and recreational experiences. Make a reservation and lodge in a Chautauqua Cottage and enjoy views of the Flatirons and amenities like housekeeping services and grocery delivery. Avery Brewing crafts the journey and opens the doors to beer that defy styles. With 30 beers on tap, visitors can reserve a spot in an Avery Brewing tour and go behind the scenes to see how their favorites crafts are brewed.