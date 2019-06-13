Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Magic Monday - Choose Any Daily Deal! • Tasty Tuesday - 10% off all Edibles • Willie's Wednesday - 15% off Willie's Reserve Products • Wear It Wednesday - 10% off ANYTHING in the store when you wear your Terrapin gear! • Therapeutic Thrusday - 15% off all Topicals/Tinctures • Fried Day - Buy an eighth of house flower, or a gram of DB wax/sugar/shatter for $15! • •Saturday - Purchase $100 or more of product and get 10% off or purchase $150 or more and get 15% of Terrapin/Double Bear product! • Souvenir Sunday - 15% off all non-infused items!
Show your Cannabis Voter Project registration email to a budtender to receive 20% off on Terrapin Flower, Shake, Cones, Terrapins, Terrapods and Terrapens!
May only be used once. Ask a Budtender/Receptionist for more details on how to register!