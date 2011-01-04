Medical 21+

Serving the communities of Longmont, Boulder, Denver, and Aurora Colorado, Terrapin Care Station has been a leader in the cannabis industry since opening it's first medical shop in Boulder in 2009. These days, Terrapin Care Station continues to improve the retail cannabis consumer experience with an array of quality products at industry leading everyday low prices served up by friendly, knowledgeable staff.

The Manhattan Circle location is our only Medical Patient store and carries great products for a variety of conditions. Head to our website for an up to date menu and come and see us today!

