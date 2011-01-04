We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Terrapin Care Station - Manhattan Circle - Boulder
December 24, 2019
Stop in for 20% off all edibles! Also ask about our $59 Wife OZ Special!
About
Medical 21+
Serving the communities of Longmont, Boulder, Denver, and Aurora Colorado, Terrapin Care Station has been a leader in the cannabis industry since opening it's first medical shop in Boulder in 2009. These days, Terrapin Care Station continues to improve the retail cannabis consumer experience with an array of quality products at industry leading everyday low prices served up by friendly, knowledgeable staff.
The Manhattan Circle location is our only Medical Patient store and carries great products for a variety of conditions. Head to our website for an up to date menu and come and see us today!