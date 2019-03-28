Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The leading Ohio Medical Cannabis operator with locations open in Cleveland, Columbus, Fremont and Springfield. We carry only top shelf flower and tinctures from the best cultivators in all of Ohio, inclusive of Calyx Peak, Grow Ohio, Riviera Creek and Firelands Scientific. We also are proud partners with Hypur, a electronic payment system equivalent to cash, go to Hypur.com for more information.