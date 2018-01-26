True, steadfast and always there, the dependable Cannabis Guides at Territory medical marijuana dispensaries supply a longstanding expertise and educational compass for your MMJ journey. We aim to inspire and preserve a made-well lifestyle for our patients with a good-natured shopping experience and premium product line. Offering Veteran, Industry and senior discounts, our bud speaks for itself, each individual strain has a character of its own. Once you find the right bud that enhances your life, you'll be happy to define it's character to others. All our prices INCLUDE TAX!